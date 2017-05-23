VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 19: Welcome to Falsettoland!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

On day 19, we take a look at one of our Best Revival of a Musical nominees, Falsettos.

The musical Falsettos combines William Finn and James Lapine's 1981 musical March of the Falsettos with a 1990 sequel Falsettoland, to tell the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, and their extended family from the early '80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning two for its score by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine. The original company was directed by James Lapine and included Michael Rupert as Marvin, Stephen Bogardus as Whizzer, Barbara Walsh as Trina, Chip Zien as Mendel, Jonathan Kaplan as Jason, Heather MacRae as Charlotte, and Carolee Carmello as Cordelia.

The show was revived in spectacular fashion this season with an all-star cast including Anthony Rosenthal as Jason, Tracie Thoms as Dr. Charlotte, Brandon Uranowitz as Mendel, Betsy Wolfe as Cordelia, Stephanie J. Block as Trina, Christian Borle as Marvin, and Andrew Rannells as Whizzer.

Re-live the show's original run with the cast of Falsettos performing a medley of "Falsettoland/My Father's A Homo/The Ball Game" at the 46th Annual Tony Awards.

