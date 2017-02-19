Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Feb. 19
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, February 19, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
2/20/2017 - 2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Dallas Children's Theatre
2/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in STAGES ST. LOUIS 2017 SEASON at Stages St. Louis
2/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in STAGES ST. LOUIS 2017 SEASON at Stages St. Louis
2/20/2017 OPEN Female Actors in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
2/20/2017 OPEN Male Actors in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
2/20/2017 - 2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PITTSBURGH CIVIC LIGHT OPERA 2017 SEASON at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera
2/20/2017 - 2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE 2017 SEASON at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
2/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in WEST SIDE STORY at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
2/20/2017 Submission in NEXT TO NORMAL at East West Players
2/20/2017 - 2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in HAIR at Southport Theater
2/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PRESSING MATTERS at MBL Productions
2/20/2017 - 2/22/2017 Equity Principal Audition in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at Lyric Theatre
2/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT at The Saco River Theatre
2/20/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at GFour Productions
2/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in GLOUCESTER STAGE COMPANY 2017 SEASON at Gloucester Stage Company
2/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in MARIN THEATRE COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at Marin Theatre Company
2/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAMILTON at Eliza Tour
2/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAMILTON at Eliza Tour
2/20/2017 Submission in ROMEO & JULIET at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
2/20/2017 Submission in LATER LIFE at Coachella Valley Repertory
2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in NEW HARMONY THEATRE 2017 SEASON at New Harmony Theatre
2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ORDWAY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS 2017-18 SEASON at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CONNECTICUT REPERTORY THEATRE 2017 NUTMEG SUMMER SERIES at Connecticut Repertory Theatre
2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in BARNSTORMERS THEATRE 2017 SEASON - ACCOMPANIST at Barnstormers Inc.
2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in RAGTIME and COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company
2/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
2/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
2/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in HANGAR THEATRE 2017 SEASON at Hangar Theatre
2/21/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theatre
