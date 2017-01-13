SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Jan. 13, 2017  

Significant Other will begin previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14th, and will officially open Thursday, March 2nd. Check out photos of the Broadway marquee below!

Meet Jordan Berman. He's single. And he has a date with a co-worker to see a documentary about the Franco-Prussian war. At least, he thinks it's a date. Significant Other follows Jordan and his three closest friends as they navigate love, friendship and New York in the twenty-something years.

The Broadway debut of author Joshua Harmon will be complemented by the Broadway debut of rising young director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. Reprising their roles, following the sold out run at the Roundabout Theater Company, are Gideon Glick (currently starring in LCT's, The Harvest), Oscar and Tony nominee Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Lindsay Mendez and Luke Smith. New to the company for the Broadway run is Rebecca Naomi Jones.

Up on the Marquee: SIGNIFICANT OTHER
