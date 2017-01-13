Up on the Marquee: BANDSTAND Arrives!

Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), will begin previews March 31 and open April 26, 2017 at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street). The new musical, starringing Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi), features music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker.

Check out photos of the marquee, as it is being turned from The Color Purple to Bandstand, below!

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage.

When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers (Carroll, Ellis, Hopkins, Packard, Pero) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Playing for every voiceless underdog in a world that has left them behind, they risk everything in the final live broadcast to redefine the meaning of victory. With an explosive original score and choreography inspired by the high energy swing rhythms of the era,Bandstand is a truly American story of love, loss, triumph and the everyday men and women whose personal bravery defined a nation.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



