Up on the Marquee: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2 will come to Broadway in a production directed by Tony Award®-winner Sam Gold. A wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes, A Doll's House, Part 2 will boast an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner and three-time Tony Award®-nominee Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award®-winner Jayne Houdyshell and two-time Tony Award®-nominee Condola Rashad. Beginning preview performances at Broadway's John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on Saturday, April 1, 2017, this 16-week engagement will officially open on Thursday, April 27.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The design team includes Evening Standard Award-winner Miriam Buether (Scenic Design) and Tony Award® winner David Zinn (Costume Design).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee installation for 'A Dolls House Part 2' starring Laurie Metcalf, Jayne Houdyshell, Chris Cooper and Condola Rashad at John Golden Theatre on January 12, 2017 in New York City.

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

'A Dolls House Part 2'

Related Articles