Tony Awards Close-Up: Which Broadway Bestie is HELLO, DOLLY!'s Gavin Creel Happiest For? Find Out!

As described by Gavin Creel himself, this Hello, Dolly! is a "musical theatre miracle." Equally miraculous is his performance as Cornelius Hackl, which just earned him a Tony nomination for Featured Actor in a Musical. Below, watch as he chats about the role, plus explains why he is extra-excited for one of his fellow nominees!

Creel's Broadway credits include: Hair (Tony Award® nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony® nomination), She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon, La Cage aux Folles. West End: The Book of Mormon (Olivier Award), Mary Poppins, Hair. Off-Broadway: Bat Boy, The Mystery Plays. National tour: The Book of Mormon, Fame. Regional: Bounce (Goodman Theatre/Kennedy Center), Prometheus Bound (American Repertory Theater), The Mystery Plays (Yale Repertory Theatre). Television: "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Eloise at Christmastime." Original recordings: GoodTimeNation, Quiet, Get Out, and the single "Noise." Co-Founder: Broadway Impact. BFA: University of Michigan.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

