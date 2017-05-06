Tony Awards Close-Up: Globe, Oscar... Tony? Pasek & Paul Reflect on Their Dream Project- DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2017 has already brought them a Golden Globe and Academy Award. Will a Tony be next? Justin Pasek and Benj Paul continue their amazing year with a Tony nomination for their work on DEAR EVAN HANSEN- a musical that they've been working on for nearly a decade. Find out why the show means so much to them below!

Pasek & Paul's musical Dogfight had its world premiere at Second Stage Theatre, where it won the Lortel Award for Best New Musical. Theater credits include A Christmas Story, The Musical on Broadway, which received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for Outstanding New Broadway Musical; James and the Giant Peach; Edges. TV credits include "Smash," "Sesame Street," "Johnny and the Sprites." Pasek and Paul created the song "Unlimited" for Old Navy's 2014 back-to-school campaign, which earned them a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

