Things Get Chilly at D23 with New Details on FROZEN 2 and OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE

Disney continues to keep details mostly under wraps for Frozen 2, but the film's stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad were on hand at D23 to dish about the hotly anticipated sequel and its sister project, a short film titled Olaf's Frozen Adventure.

Bell discussed the film's development during the animation panel, explaining how the filmmakers embarked on trips to Norway, Iceland, and Finland for visual inspiration, sharing a video shot by animators adventures to these locations.

The star also joked that the title for the film is not set yet, but that titles like "Thawed" and "Frozen Dinner" were out of the running.

Fans were also treated to fun new details about new 21-minute short titled Olaf's Frozen Adventure which arrives in theaters with Pixar's latest feature, Coco, in the latter part of 2017.

Featuring four new songs from songwriters, Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, the entire original cast will return for the short which features story Olaf the snowman as he attempts to spread holiday cheer to Anna and Elsa.

Fans were treated to a clip from Olaf's Frozen Adventure at D23, with Josh Gad performing live alongside the footage. The song follows Olaf as learns about some famous Christmas traditions.

Featuring lyrics like, "Hang up all your socks above an open fire...That sounds safe", the clip features animation that sends the sunny snowman through a Christmas sweater inspired universe.

