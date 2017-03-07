The 25th Global Production and First International Tour of Disney's THE LION KING will Premiere in Manila March 2018

Disney Theatrical Productions in association with Michael Cassel Group announces the first international tour of the world's #1 musical, Disney's The Lion King, to premiere in Manila in March 2018 with additional engagements in Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and South Africa.

The international tour, which will be performed in English, will launch in celebration of The Lion King's 20th anniversary onstage and the title's 25th global production.

"We're proud to partner with our long-time friend Michael Cassel to bring the world renowned stage production of The Lion King to these vibrant cities," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions. "Julie Taymor and her extraordinary creative team have realized a production of enormous scale, beauty and heart. I cannot wait for new audiences to join us in the Philippines, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and South Africa, the show's creative birthplace."

"It is wonderful that these countries in Asia will be able to experience this largely South African cast of The Lion King. They're in for a tremendous treat as the soul of this music will come through these extraordinary performers," the show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor said. "Asia is a big part of my life, having spent four years in Indonesia and travelled throughout many countries in the region. It is thrilling to bring this production back to a part of the world that has been a major inspiration in my life."

Speaking ahead of auditions to be held in South Africa, Lebo M, who provided additional music, lyrics, vocal score and arrangements to The Lion King commented, "This international tour will provide the opportunity for audiences around the world to witness this incredible production, featuring South Africa's greatest talents."

The first round of auditions for the international tour will commence in South Africa in March 2017.

Further announcements regarding theatres and dates will be made over the coming months, with tickets for the international tour's premiere in Manila to go on sale in October 2017, ahead of its opening in March 2018.

Join the waitlist today for tickets and further information at LionKingInternational.com.

PHILIPPINES

OPENS MARCH 2018

SINGAPORE

OPENS JUNE 2018

SOUTH KOREA

OPENS OCTOBER 2018

TAIWAN

OPENS 2019

SOUTH AFRICA

OPENS 2020

ABOUT The Lion King

In its 20th year, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its Broadway premiere on November 13, 1997, 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King is only the second show in history to generate five productions worldwide running 10 or more years. Translated into eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Mexico City; Shanghai; Scheveningen and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor has in recent years supervised new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's music from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to the haunting ballad "Shadowland."

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed The Lion King animated feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor) and Doc Zorthian (production supervisor). Anne Quart serves as associate producer.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.

Photo courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions

