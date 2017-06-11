The 2017 Tony Awards - He/She Said What?! Relive the Acceptance Speeches: Updating LIVE!

As part of BroadwayWorld's expansive coverage of the 71st Annual Tony Awards, we are providing the full text of all of the 2017 Tony Award acceptance speeches; from the emotional to the bizarre, and everything in between. Keep up with all of the winners' speeches on our continuously updated list below.

Michael Aronov, OSLO, Best Featured Actor in a Play: "My aunt and uncle and their two kids in New Jersey opened their hearts and their home to me 20 years ago when I first moved to New York and was trying to be an actor. They took me in and treated me like I was their son. I would have 5 sets of keys in my bag at all times if I missed the bus from doing shows in the city; I had friends, rare and remarkable ones who kept their doors open to me at any hour of the night. I was finally able to save up a couple dollars and move into the city, a tiny, tiny studio apartment where if you walked in too fast, you'd fly out the window. My mom and dad didn't know I was living off of pasta, cheese, and rice pudding to be a frugal actor because it would break their hearts and they would flip the world upside down to help me to be ok, because when I hurt, they hurt more. And when I smile and soar, they're able to breathe. Thanks to Bart and JT, this is the biggest honor in my life, but mainly because my mom and dad are here with me tonight. Solomon and Anna Aronov, you've always had my back more than anyone else in the world and you loved me and Greg more than yourselves. My victories mean nothing unless I'm sharing them with you. Thank you."

Gavin Creel, HELLO, DOLLY, Best Featured Actor in a Musical: "Oh my goodness. Thank you so much to the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League. I wanna thank, oh my goodness me! I want to thank everybody in Hello, Dolly! I love all of you. From Scott Rudin, our intrepid producer, to my beautiful dresser, Mia Mooney. But, I wanna dedicate this, oh my goodness, to the musical theatre department of the University of Michigan School of Theatre and Dance. My education there as a young person changed my life forever. My professors, my classmates, they instill in me an appreciation for what it is to be an artist, and what it is to be lucky to be a part of this incredible community. If you're out there and you have money, and I know a lot of you in this room have a lot of it, start a scholarship. Change someone's life like Marty Harrin changed mine. My mom and dad I love you so much. Henry, I love you so much. Thank you! Thank you so much!"

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's THE LITTLE FOXES, Best Featured Actress in a Play: "My thanks to the American Theatre Wing for this tremendous honor. Thanks also to Dan Sullivan, whose birthday it is today! And Lyn Meadow and the Manhattan Theatre club who had been bugging Laura Linney to do this play for years. Thanks especially to the great Laura Linney for thinking outside the box, and for thinking of me when she did this. I share this with the extraordinary cast, crew and staff at the Friedman. I share this with my god sent wife, and our beloved children, Sam, Charlie and Max. It is a privilege to appear in Lillian Hellman's eerily present play at this specific moment in history. 80 years ago she wrote "There were people who eat the earth, and eat all the people on it, and other people who just stand around and watch them do it." My love, my gratitude, and undying respect go out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand and watch them do it. Thank you."

