Stars Of HAMILTON, MISS SAIGON, And A BRONX TALE Will Honor RENT In Valentine's Day Concert

On February 12th, Broadway, National Tour, and Off-Broadway alumni of the Pulitzer Prize winning musical RENT will present Seasons of Love, a special Valentine's Day tribute to the hit musical at The Cutting Room.

The concert will include songs from the musical, as well as special, unheard stories from former cast members, including Richard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale, Legally Blonde), Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton, Miss Saigon), Corey Mach (Godspell, Hands on a Hardbody), and Christina Sajous (American Idiot, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark).

Also featured will be Jeff Cuttler (High), Aaron LaVigne (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Marcus Paul James (In the Heights), Trisha Jeffrey (Little Shop of Horrors), Tracy McDowell (Motown The Musical), Onyie Nwachukwu (Rent), Jed Resnick (Avenue Q), Anwar Robinson ("American Idol"), and MJ Rodriguez (Runaways).

Seasons of Love is produced under the wing of acclaimed concert series Broadway Sings, created by Corey Mach. The one-night-only concert will be musically directed by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

The smash musical RENT, with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, ran on Broadway for 12 years, leading to several national tours and an Off-Broadway production. The show won four Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996. In 2005, it was adapted into a major motion picture featuring original cast members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, and Taye Diggs.

For tickets to the show, visit thecuttingroomnyc.com. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd Street. Tickets are $30, or $20 with a student ID. VIP tickets are also available for $65. All performers are subject to change.

