Sam Elliott Joins Cast of Lady Gaga 'STAR IS BORN' Remake

Deadline reports exclusively that Sam Elliott has signed on to star opposite Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in Warner Bros' remake of A STAR I BORN. The project marks Cooper's directorial debut and Gaga's first leading role in a feature film.

Production on the project is scheduled to get underway next month. The film will center on a singer whose star is rapidly rising while her mentor and lover's career is plummeting. Eric Roth penned the script. Elliott will portray Bobby, described as "the benevolent manager to Cooper and Gaga's characters." The role was created by Cooper specifically for Elliott.



Elliott stars in the FX series Justified and will be seen in the feature films Grandma and I'll See You in My Dreams. His next film, The Hero, hits theaters on June 9th. His Broadway credits include THE CRUCIBLE, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, THE CREATION OF THE WORLD AND OTHER BUSINESS and GEORGY.

"A Star is Born" is being produced by Billy Gerber and Jon Peters; together with Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips, under their Joint Effort Productions banner. Basil Iwanyk is serving as executive producer.

Image: screenshot

