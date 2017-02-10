STAGE TUBE: Stars of Broadway-Bound COME FROM AWAY Perform

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The entire cast and orchestra of Come From Away gathered in Studio Q at CBC Radio this week to perform the opening number of their show, "Welcome to the Rock". See video of the performance below!

Come From Away will begin performances on Broadway on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) and officially open Sunday, March 12, 2017, following productions at Washington DC's Ford's Theatre (Friday, September 2 - Sunday, October 16, 2016) and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre (Tuesday, November 15, 2016 - Sunday, January 8, 2017), and two special benefit concert performances in Gander, Newfoundland (Saturday, October 29, 2016).

The Broadway, Toronto and Gander cast of Come From Away will feature Petrina Bromley(Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie);Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys);Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis);Lee MacDougall(Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); Tamika Lawrence (If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).

With a book, music and lyrics by Canadians Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley (Memphis), choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on The Edge of the world.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

