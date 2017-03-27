SPAMILTON Will Slay Broadway Blockbuster in Open-Ended Run in the Windy City

Today, the producers of "Spamilton," the critically acclaimed parody of "Hamilton," will extend its Chicago production for an open-ended run at the Royal George Theatre (1641 N. Halsted).

Created by Tony Award honoree Gerard Alessandrini, the mastermind behind "Forbidden Broadway," "Spamilton" officially opened in Chicago on March 12 to rave reviews. The all-Chicago cast includes Donterrio Johnson, Adam LaSalle, Michelle Lauto, Eric Andrew Lewis, Yando Lopez and David Robbins.

Tickets for "Spamilton" are available now with additional performances to be added on a regular basis. Tickets ($59 - $99) can be purchased at the Royal George Theatre's box office online, at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 312.988.9000.

"We feel very fortunate to have found such success here in Chicago with the talented local company we've brought together at the Royal George. This Chicago cast is unbelievably great!" said Alessandrini. "What a way to be welcomed to the Windy City! We can't wait to see what the summer holds for the success of 'Spamilton' here in Chicago."

"Spamilton," which was initially scheduled in New York as an exclusive 18-performance off-Broadway engagement, has extended three times and is now playing its ninth smash month of an open engagement at the Triad (158 West 72nd Street). The New York production earned rave reviews across-the-board, with Lin-Manuel Miranda exclaiming "I laughed my brains out!" In its Chicago premiere, the local cast received additional acclaim. On Opening Night, cast members from the Chicago production of "Hamilton" were in the audience, and following the performance Wayne Brady called the production "Amazing! It's the perfect blend of funny and parody. Go see 'Spamilton!"

In addition to Alessandrini, the creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross(Costume Design), Milo Blue (Scenic Design), Andy Kloubec (Lighting Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Jamie Karas (Prop Design), Leah Munsey-Konops (Wig Design), Fred Barton (Musical Director), and Richard Danley and Fred Barton (Musical Arrangements).

"Spamilton" is produced in Chicago by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini, Margaret Cotter and Liberty Theatricals, in association with JAM Theatricals. Chuckie Benson and Ariel Richardson are the understudies for the production.

The performance schedule for "Spamilton" is as follows: Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. For additional details, visit Ticketmaster.com or TheRoyalGeorgeTheatre.com. For more information, visit Spamilton.com.

