Review Roundup: Encores! Off-Center's ASSASSINS

Encores! Off-Center kicks off the 2017 season with Assassins! The trigger-happy squad assembled for Assassins, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's carnival ride through the history of political violence, will star Steven Boyer(John Hinckley Jr.), Alex Brightman(Giuseppe Zangara), Victoria Clark(Sara Jane Moore), John Ellison Conlee (Charles Guiteau), Clifton Duncan (The Balladeer), Shuler Hensley (Leon Czolgosz), Ethan Lipton(The Proprietor), Erin Markey (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth), Cory Michael Smith (Lee Harvey Oswald), and Danny Wolohan(Samuel Byck). Assassins will be directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Chris Fenwick and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Off-Center reflects City Center's ongoing outreach to new and young audiences. In keeping with this mission, many Off-Center tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Elisabeth Vincentelli, Newsday: Sondheim and book writer John Weidman structured the show as a series of vignettes, but the usually gifted director Anne Kauffman (Broadway's "Marvin's Room") falls short in pulling them together, and the show never quite jells into an organic whole. Yet the production is still a treat. Sondheim's score cannily echoes the various periods represented, with nods to John Philip Sousa, Burt Bacharach and Irving Berlin, for instance. And for a show about homicidal people, "Assassins" is bitingly humorous - which won't surprise fans of "Sweeney Todd."

Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter: The performers and 12-piece orchestra do full justice to Sondheim's score, which incorporates musical styles inspired by the different historical periods in which the show is set. While it produced no songs that went on to become cabaret staples - not surprising, considering their context - the music is richly melodic and the lyrics witty and provocative, such as when the ensemble of assassins justifies their actions by singing, "Everybody's got the right to be happy/Don't be mad, life's not as bad as it seems." That you find yourself momentarily agreeing with them is a testimony to the power of this haunting, entertaining musical.

Check back later for more reviews!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles