Rachel Bloom, Megan Hilty and Chita Rivera to Appear in L.A. Edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA

Tickets are on sale now for the May CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!, featuring Chita Rivera (The Visit), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), recording artist Helen Reddy, Megan Hilty (Smash), Wilson Cruz (13 Reasons Why), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), Barrett Foa (NCIS: Los Angeles), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray Live!) and more.

The fifth edition of CONCERT FOR AMERICA will travel to the west coast for the first time, taking place on Wednesday, May 24 at 7pm at Royce Hall at the University of California Los Angeles (340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095). Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, CONCERT FOR AMERICA is created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording. CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall, which serves as its New York home. Prior to this Los Angeles engagement, CONCERT FOR AMERICA also traveled to the Auditorium Theatre of Chicago.

Proceeds from CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. Participating performers are subject to change.

For those unable to attend CONCERT FOR AMERICA in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live and at ConcertsforAmerica.com, beginning at 10pm EDT / 7pm PDTon Wednesday, May 24.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund and Playbill. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. CONCERT FOR AMERICA will be directed by Tony nominee Lisa Mordente.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles