Podcast: Half Hour Call w/ Chris King Welcomes CATS' Jessica Cohen

Today's guest is Jessica Cohen. Jessica is currently Sillabub in Cats on Broadway, after touring across America with the First National Tour of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS.

Previously, she was a professional ballet dancer with the Sarasota Ballet and the Northern Ballet in England. Jessica gives some great advice for getting over nerves before performing. She also talks about how she first started rapping and of course, I had to have her do it on the show!

About Jessica: CATS is her Broadway Debut! First National: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS. Ballet: Northern Ballet, Sarasota Ballet. My wholehearted love and gratitude to my family, Josh, Laurie, Lakey, Andy, Kim, and Lindsay, for making my dreams come true. Like the sunflower, I have waited for this day.

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in Wicked on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

