Photo Flash: Stephanie J. Block and More Join Brandon Uranowitz in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feb. 10, 2017  

Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (An American in Paris, national tour of Rent, Baby It's You!, Falsettos revival) is making his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut - scroll down for photos from "Brandon Uranowitz: The Songs of William Finn," continuing through February 11!

Fresh off his acclaimed turn as Mendel in the Broadway revival of Falsettos, Uranowitz gets up close and personal with audiences while sharing songs by the one-and-only Tony Award-winning William Finn. Expect everything from In Trousers to Falsettos to A New Brain to Elegies and beyond, as Uranowitz lends his unstoppable talent to a selection of work from one of our greatest living Broadway writers. At turns hilarious and soaringly emotional, this is one evening you won't want to miss.

Featuring musical direction by Vadim Feichtner (Falsettos, Spelling Bee) and special guests Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Feb 8 only), Zachary Prince (Himself and Nora, Honeymoon in Vegas) and Alysha Umphress (On the Town).


