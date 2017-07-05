Photo Flash: Broadway Bricks Creator Visits CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Actors Backstage with Special Legos

Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Jack Abrams, creator of Broadway Bricks, custom made Legos that resemble Broadway roles, is at it again! The teen recently made specialty Charlie Bucket Legos for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's child stars Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell, and surprised the guys with their very own Legos to add to their growing collection backstage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Check out the photo of Abrams with two of the boys below!

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig and choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. The production includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Broadway's Willy Wonka, Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Willy Wonka) leads a cast of 35 that includes Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe (Pippin), Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket (Side Show), Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop (9 to 5), F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop (Wicked), Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt (Shrek), Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt (Finding Neverland), Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde (School of Rock), Trista Dollisonas Violet Beauregarde (A Bronx Tale), Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee (On The Town), Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee (Tuck Everlasting) and introducing Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell making their Broadway debuts as Charlie Bucket.

