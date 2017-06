Photo Flash: BANDSTAND Gets a Lesson in Drumming and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Yesterday was Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week BANDSTAND star Laura Osnes got a lesson in drumming alongside her coffee, and THE BODYGUARD's Deborah Cox took a moment during the 200th show to explain how SIP works. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Mary Poppins (

American Shakespeare Center (Regional): @americanshakespearecenter Members of the ASC Spring Season troupe gather in the kitchen during our #matinee #performance of #OurTown. #OneMoreWeek #Repertory #BlackfriarsPlayhouse #Shakespeare #TheatreInRep #ThorntonWilder #LiveTheatre #StauntonVA #SIP #SMsMadeItInThisTime @officialbroadwayworld

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Regional): @nicthompsonnyc Backstage at "Joseph". Love these peeps!! #sip #theatre #musical #joseph #jobros @officialbroadwayworld @stagesstlouis

Next to Normal (Regional): @justinwyu Ok, but tell us we aren't cute. #NextToNormal #SIP #BroadwayWorld #saturday #matinee #pic #nexttonormalewp #eastwestplayers @maxizpad @keenanblogger #lathtr #castpic #intermission @officialbroadwayworld

Bandstand (Broadway): @lauraosnes Again... I learn from the best. #SIP @bandstandbway @joe_carrollmich @joecoffeecompany #Joe #chopsticks

Black Show (Regional): @celinegunton 2 doe shay at the InspiraTO festival's black show! #sip #inspirato #inspiratofestival #actorlife #blackshow Happy 200th!! Here's our backstage #sip #intermission at @segerstromarts in #costamesa @roniburks ?? A post shared by Deborah Cox (@deborahcox) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT Mary Poppins ( Paper Mill Playhouse ): @missjillysue #sip @papermillplayhouse with the Women's Ensemble of Mary Poppins! #marypoppins @officialbroadwayworldAmerican Shakespeare Center (Regional): @americanshakespearecenter Members of the ASC Spring Season troupe gather in the kitchen during our #matinee #performance of #OurTown. #OneMoreWeek #Repertory #BlackfriarsPlayhouse #Shakespeare #TheatreInRep #ThorntonWilder #LiveTheatre #StauntonVA #SIP #SMsMadeItInThisTime @officialbroadwayworldJoseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Regional): @nicthompsonnyc Backstage at "Joseph". Love these peeps!! #sip #theatre #musical #joseph #jobros @officialbroadwayworld @stagesstlouisNext to Normal (Regional): @justinwyu Ok, but tell us we aren't cute. #NextToNormal #SIP #BroadwayWorld #saturday #matinee #pic #nexttonormalewp #eastwestplayers @maxizpad @keenanblogger #lathtr #castpic #intermission @officialbroadwayworldBandstand (Broadway): @lauraosnes Again... I learn from the best. #SIP @bandstandbway @joe_carrollmich @joecoffeecompany #Joe #chopsticksBlack Show (Regional): @celinegunton 2 doe shay at the InspiraTO festival's black show! #sip #inspirato #inspiratofestival #actorlife #blackshow

Related Articles