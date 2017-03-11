Photo Coverage: The New York Pops First Concert Of 2017 Celebrates Kander & Ebb

Maestro Steven Reineke lifted his baton, pointed to a first tier box and started the New York Pops playing probably the most well known song ever written as he led the audience in Happy Birthday to soon to be 90 year old John Kander. BroadwayWorld was there for the opening night exciting concert which celebrated the music of the award winning song writers, the legendary Kander & Ebb. Cassie Levy and Tony Yazbeck, the triple threat singer, actor, dancers were the concerts guest artists. Probably not since Vadimir Horowitz had a nail tapped into Carnegie's stage for his piano placement has there been better tapping (dancing) than Mr. Yazbeck displayed at this concert. As in every New York Pops Concert, the joy of the music continues as Steven Reineke hosts an after party.

The New York Pops' 34th season will conclude with You've Got a Friend: A Celebration of Singers and Songwriters on Friday, April 21, 2017, 8:00PM at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage featuring Will Chase, Jessie Mueller, and Adrienne Warren. The concert will pay tribute to the soundtrack of a generation, inspired by the music of James Taylor, Carole King, and more.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff