Photo Coverage: The New York Pops First Concert Of 2017 Celebrates Kander & Ebb
Maestro Steven Reineke lifted his baton, pointed to a first tier box and started the New York Pops playing probably the most well known song ever written as he led the audience in Happy Birthday to soon to be 90 year old John Kander. BroadwayWorld was there for the opening night exciting concert which celebrated the music of the award winning song writers, the legendary Kander & Ebb. Cassie Levy and Tony Yazbeck, the triple threat singer, actor, dancers were the concerts guest artists. Probably not since Vadimir Horowitz had a nail tapped into Carnegie's stage for his piano placement has there been better tapping (dancing) than Mr. Yazbeck displayed at this concert. As in every New York Pops Concert, the joy of the music continues as Steven Reineke hosts an after party.
The New York Pops' 34th season will conclude with You've Got a Friend: A Celebration of Singers and Songwriters on Friday, April 21, 2017, 8:00PM at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage featuring Will Chase, Jessie Mueller, and Adrienne Warren. The concert will pay tribute to the soundtrack of a generation, inspired by the music of James Taylor, Carole King, and more.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
John Kander, Albert Stephenson, Susan Stroman
Carnegie Hall
John Kander, Albert Stephenson, Susan Stroman
Steven Reineke, Music Director/Conductor The New York Pops
Steven Reineke
Caissie Levy
Caissie Levy
Steven Reineke & Caissie Levy
Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck & Caissie Levy
Tony Yazbeck & Caissie Levy
Caissie Levy
Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck
Tony Yazbeck
The New York Pops
Carnegie Hall
John Kander & Steven Reineke
Susan Stroman, John Kander, Steven Reineke
Susan Stroman & John Kander
Laura Osnes & Nathan Johnson
Caissie Levy, Steven Reineke, John Kander, Tony Yazbeck
Jamie deRoy & John Kander
Eda Sorokoff, June Freemanzon, Board Member, Anne M. Swanson, Executive Director The New York Pops
Eda Sorokoff & John Kander
Stephen Sorokoff, Jamie deRoy, Laura Osnes
The After Party
Steven Reineke, Caissie Levy, Tony Yazbeck
Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke, Caissie Levy, Tony Yazbeck
The New York Pops
"Auntie Mame", Steven Reineke, Tony Yazbeck
Caissie Levy & Jamie deRoy
Eda Sorokoff & Tony Yazbeck
Eda Sorokoff, Tony Yazbeck, Jamie deRoy, June Freemazon
Eda Sorokoff & June Freemazon
The New York Pops