Photo Coverage: Opening Night of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET At The Paper Mill Playhouse
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents the smash hit musical Million Dollar Quartet with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, original concept by Mr. Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Performances will run now through Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from opening night below!
Directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster and with music direction by James Barry, the eight-member ensemble features James Barry as Carl Perkins, Alex Boniello as Elvis Presley, Jason Loughlin as Sam Phillips, Scott Moreau as Johnny Cash, David Sonneborn as Fluke, Bligh Voth as Dyanne, Sam Weber as Brother Jay, and Nat Zegree as Jerry Lee Lewis.
The smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a score of hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Folsom Prison Blues," and more, this thrilling musical brings you inside the recording studio for one unforgettable night.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Paper Mill Playhouse Presents Million Dollar Quartet
Nat Zegree, James Barry, Alex Boniello and Scott Moreau
Alex Boniello
James Barry and Alex Boniello
Nat Zegree, James Barry, Alex Boniello and Scott Moreau
Alex Boniello
Scott Moreau
Scott Moreau
James Barry and Scott Moreau
James Barry and Scott Moreau
James Barry
James Barry
Nat Zegree, Scott Moreau, Jason Loughlin, Bligh Voth James Barry, Alex Boniello and Sam Weber
Nat Zegree, Scott Moreau, Jason Loughlin, Bligh Voth James Barry, Alex Boniello and Sam Weber
Nat Zegree
Nat Zegree, Alex Boniello, and Scott Moreau
Nat Zegree
James Barry and Sam Weber
James Barry, Sam Weber, Bligh Voth, Nat Zegree, Alex Boniello, Scott Moreau and Jason Loughlin
David Sonneborn, James Barry, Bligh Voth, Alex Boniello and Nat Zegree
Sam Weber, David Sonneborn, James Barry and Bligh Voth
Jason Loughlin
Patrick Parker (Associate Artistic Director), Mark S. Hoebee (Artistic Director) and Todd Schmidt (Managing Director)
Larry Elardo, Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Ashley Hoebee-Elardo and Mark S. Hoebee
Mark S. Hoebee, Toni diBuono and Michael McGrath
Alex Boniello
Alex Boniello
Frank Lombardi (Production Stage Manager), Elizabeth Ward and Ken Land
Mark A. Stys (Assistant Stage Manager), Frank Lombardi and Abigail Matey (Assistant Stage Manager)
Scott Moreau
Scott Moreau
Bligh Voth
Bligh Voth
Sam Weber
Sam Weber
Sam Weber and Brittany Weber
Jen Cody and Hunter Foster (Director)
Jen Cody and Hunter Foster
Nat Zegree
Nat Zegree
Jason Loughlin
Jason Loughlin
Jason Loughlin, Scott Moreau, Nat Zegree, Sam Weber, Alex Boniello and James Barry
Jason Loughlin, Scott Moreau, Nat Zegree, Bligh Voth, Sam Weber, Alex Boniello, James Barry and David Sonneborn
Jason Loughlin, Scott Moreau, Nat Zegree, Bligh Voth, Sam Weber, Alex Boniello, Jen Cody, James Barry, David Sonneborn and Hunter Foster
Mark S. Hoebee, Jason Loughlin, Scott Moreau, Nat Zegree, Bligh Voth, Sam Weber, Alex Boniello, Jen Cody, James Barry, David Sonneborn and Hunter Foster
David Sonneborn
David Sonneborn
James Barry
James Barry (Music Director)