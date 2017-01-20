JITNEY
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for JITNEY

Jan. 20, 2017  

The long-awaited Broadway debut of August Wilson's Jitney, directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (The Piano Lesson, Seven Guitars, Gem of the Ocean), opened just last night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). This production completes August Wilson's ten-play The American Century Cycle on Broadway.

Only one of the ten plays in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's masterful The American Century Cycle has never been seen on Broadway - until now. Set in the 1970s, this richly textured piece follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or Jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last. MTC has a long history of co-producing works by this legendary playwright (King Hedley II, Seven Guitars and Piano Lesson) and is proud to produce this Broadway debut. Directing is Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Constanza Romero

Constanza Romero

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen

Molly Griggs

Molly Griggs

Chad L. Coleman

Leslie Uggams

Leslie Uggams

Rema Webb

Rema Webb

Chuck Cooper

Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper

Dale Soules

Amirah Vann

Amirah Vann

Ben Vereen

Clarke Peters

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Crystal A. Dickinson

Crystal A. Dickinson

Becky Ann Baker

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Jeannie Brittan and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Trey Santiago-Hudson, Lily Santiago-Hudson, Jeannie Brittan and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Walter Bobbie

Adriane Lenox

Adriane Lenox

Penelope Skinner

Penelope Skinner

David Gallo

David Gallo

Molly Ranson

Molly Ranson

Lynne Meadow

Barry Grove

Lynne Meadow and Barry Grove

Corey Stoll

Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers

Tamara Tunie

Tamara Tunie

Matthew Lopez

LaChanze

LaChanze

Terrence McNally with his husband Tom Kirdahy

Lynn Nottage

Sharon Washington

Sharon Washington

Jennifer Ikeda

Jennifer Ikeda

Carolyn Cantor

Carolyn Cantor

Chuck Cooper

Deborah Brevoort

Harry Lennix

Harry Lennix

