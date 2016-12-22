CHICAGO
Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!

Dec. 22, 2016  

International superstar Mel B, "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," will star in the show for an 8-week limited engagement starting Wednesday, December 28, 2016 and through Sunday, February 19, 2017. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Mel B, also known to audiences worldwide as the iconic "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur. One of the busiest working moms in the entertainment industry, she's currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents: in the US as a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent;" in the UK as host of "Lip Sync Battle UK;" and in Australia as a guest judge on "The X Factor." She is an accomplished author with her bestselling autobiography Catch a Fire. Also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Mel B has partnered with the group behind Serafina restaurants to spearhead their West Coast expansion of 6 locations with the first having launched this past fall in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B and Barry Weissler

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B and Barry Weissler

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B and Barry Weissler

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
Mel B

buy tickets
Advertisement

Related Articles

More From This Author Walter McBride Bio

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Meet CHICAGO's Next Roxy Hart- Spice Girls Superstar Mel B!
  • Photo Coverage: In the Recording Studio with the Cast of FREAKY FRIDAY!
  • Photo Coverage: Denzel Washington & Viola Davis Walk the Red Carpet for FENCES NYC Premiere
  • Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Will Be Home for Christmas at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: NYC Students Get a History Lesson at HAMILTON
  • Photo Coverage: HAMILTON Stars Answer Students' Questions at #Eduham Matinee!