Photo Coverage: Matildas Unite at MATILDAPALOOZA at Feinstien's/54 Below!
In the nearly 4-year-run of the Broadway smash, Matilda the Musical, there have been five sets of Matildas. 19 girls have played the role on Broadway and, for the first time ever, all five "generations" of Matildas performed together in one exciting concert event at Feinstein's/54 Below. These precocious young ladies performed some of their favorite songs from Broadway and beyond. For four years, they have proven "even if you're little, you can do a lot."
Matilda's children's Music Director, Deborah Abramson, music directs and Van Dean (of Broadway Records) produces.
A portion of the proceeds from the concert will benefit Newtown, Connecticut's NewArts charity initiative.
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Broadway's Matildas (Photo Courtesy of Van Dean)
Lesli Margherita, Broadway's Matildas and the creative team of Matildapalooza (Photo Courtesy of Van Dean)
Willow McCarthy and Ava Briglia
Brooklyn Shuck, Eliza Holland Madore, Tori Feinstein and Fina Strazza
Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Sophia Gennusa and Oona Laurence
Bailey Ryon and Sophia Gennusa
Sophia Gennusa and Milly Shapiro
Bailey Ryon, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro and Oona Laurence
Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro and Oona Laurence
Bailey Ryon, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro and Oona Laurence
Bailey Ryon, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro and Oona Laurence
Ava Ulloa and Paige Brady
Paige Brady, Milly Shapiro, Brooklyn Shuck and Bailey Ryon
Lesli Margherita, Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein
Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein
Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein
Fina Strazza, Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein
Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Mattea Conforti and RiLeigh McDonald
Willow McCarthy, Aviva Winick and Ava Briglia
Milly Shapiro, Ava Ulloa, Paige Brady, Fina Strazza and Brooklyn Shuck
Oona Laurence, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro, Ava Ulloa and Paige Brady
Ava Ulloa, Paige Brady, Fina Strazza, Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein
