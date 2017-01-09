Photo Coverage: Matildas Unite at MATILDAPALOOZA at Feinstien's/54 Below!

Jan. 9, 2017  

In the nearly 4-year-run of the Broadway smash, Matilda the Musical, there have been five sets of Matildas. 19 girls have played the role on Broadway and, for the first time ever, all five "generations" of Matildas performed together in one exciting concert event at Feinstein's/54 Below. These precocious young ladies performed some of their favorite songs from Broadway and beyond. For four years, they have proven "even if you're little, you can do a lot."

Matilda's children's Music Director, Deborah Abramson, music directs and Van Dean (of Broadway Records) produces.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will benefit Newtown, Connecticut's NewArts charity initiative.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Broadway's Matildas (Photo Courtesy of Van Dean)

Lesli Margherita, Broadway's Matildas and the creative team of Matildapalooza (Photo Courtesy of Van Dean)

Lesli Margherita

Broadway's Matildas

Willow McCarthy and Ava Briglia

Brooklyn Shuck, Eliza Holland Madore, Tori Feinstein and Fina Strazza

Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Sophia Gennusa and Oona Laurence

Broadway's Matildas

Broadway's Matildas

Sophia Gennusa

Bailey Ryon and Sophia Gennusa

Sophia Gennusa and Milly Shapiro

Bailey Ryon, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro and Oona Laurence

Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro and Oona Laurence

Bailey Ryon, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro and Oona Laurence

Bailey Ryon, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro and Oona Laurence

Ava Ulloa and Paige Brady

Ava Ulloa and Paige Brady

Ava Ulloa and Paige Brady

Ava Ulloa and Paige Brady

Ava Ulloa and Paige Brady

Broadway's Matildas

Paige Brady, Milly Shapiro, Brooklyn Shuck and Bailey Ryon

Broadway's Matildas

Broadway's Matildas

Lesli Margherita, Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein

Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein

Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein

Fina Strazza, Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein

Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck, Fina Strazza and Tori Feinstein

Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck, Fina Strazza and Tori Feinstein

Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck, Fina Strazza and Tori Feinstein

Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Mattea Conforti and RiLeigh McDonald

Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Mattea Conforti and RiLeigh McDonald

Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Mattea Conforti and RiLeigh McDonald

Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Mattea Conforti and RiLeigh McDonald

Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Mattea Conforti and RiLeigh McDonald

Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Mattea Conforti and RiLeigh McDonald

Willow McCarthy, Aviva Winick and Ava Briglia

Willow McCarthy, Aviva Winick and Ava Briglia

Willow McCarthy, Aviva Winick and Ava Briglia

Willow McCarthy, Aviva Winick and Ava Briglia

Willow McCarthy, Aviva Winick and Ava Briglia

Broadway's Matildas

Milly Shapiro, Ava Ulloa, Paige Brady, Fina Strazza and Brooklyn Shuck

Oona Laurence, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro, Ava Ulloa and Paige Brady

Ava Ulloa, Paige Brady, Fina Strazza, Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck and Tori Feinstein

Broadway's Matildas

Broadway's Matildas


