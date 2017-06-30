MARVIN'S ROOM
Photo Coverage: MARVIN'S ROOM Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Jun. 30, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the Broadway premiere of Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman, which opened just last night, June 29, 2017.

Janeane Garofalo stars as "Lee," Lili Taylor as "Bessie" and Celia Weston as "Ruth." The cast also includes Jack DiFalco as "Hank," Carman Lacivita as "Bob" and "Marvin," Nedra McClyde as "Dr. Charlotte," Luca Padovan as "Charlie" and Triney Sandoval as "Dr. Wally."

The award-winning Marvin's Room, is a wildly funny play about the laughter that can shine through life's darkest moments. Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank. Her estranged sister Bessie has her hands full with their elderly father, his soap opera-obsessed sister-and a brand-new life-or-death diagnosis. Now the women are about to reunite for the first time in 18 years. Are Lee's good intentions and makeover skills enough to make up for her long absence? Can Bessie help Hank finally feel at home somewhere... or at least keep him from burning her house down? Can these almost-strangers become a family in time to make plans, make amends, and maybe make a trip to Disney World?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Nedra McClyde

Triney Sandoval

Carman Lacivita

Luca Padovan

Jack DiFalco

Celia Weston

Janeane Garofalo

Lili Taylor

Triney Sandoval, Carman Lacivita, Jack DiFalco, Janeane Garofalo, Lili Taylor, Celia Weston, Luca Padovan, Nedra McClyde

Luca Padovan

Luca Padovan

Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco

Triney Sandoval, Jack DiFalco

Triney Sandoval, Jack DiFalco

Carman Lacivita

Carman Lacivita

Jack DiFalco, Luca Padovan, Carman Lacivita

Jack DiFalco, Luca Padovan, Carman Lacivita

Nedra McClyde

Nedra McClyde

Carman Lacivita, Jack DiFalco, Nedra McClyde, Luca Padovan, Anne Kauffman

Anne Kauffman

Anne Kauffman

Jack DiFalco, Luca Padovan, Janeane Garofalo

Jack DiFalco, Luca Padovan, Janeane Garofalo

Janeane Garofalo, Luca Padovan

Janeane Garofalo

Janeane Garofalo

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor

Luca Padovan, Lili Taylor

Luca Padovan, Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor, Janeane Garofalo, Celia Weston

Lili Taylor, Janeane Garofalo, Celia Weston

Celia Weston

Celia Weston

Luca Padovan

Luca Padovan

Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco

Anne Kauffman

Anne Kauffman

Janeane Garofalo

Janeane Garofalo

Janeane Garofalo

Celia Weston

Celia Weston

Celia Weston

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor

