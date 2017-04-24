Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of Signature Theatre's THE ANTIPODES

The Signature Theatre world premiere production of The Antipodes, written by Residency Five playwright Annie Baker and directed by Lila Neugebauer, has been extended by for a third time through June 4, 2017. It opened just last night in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

The cast includes Obie Award-winner Phillip James Brannon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Emmy Award nominee Josh Charles ("The Good Wife"), Josh Hamilton ("Madam Secretary"), Danny Mastrogiorgio ("Gotham"), Danny McCarthy ("Prison Break"), Emily Cass McDonnell (Mercury Fur), Brian Miskell (The Flick), Obie Award-winner Will Patton (Fool For Love), Nicole Rodenburg (Venus in Fur).

The creative team includes Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Kaye Voyce (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Bray Poor (Sound Design), David Neumann (Choreographer). Laura Smith is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Telsey + Company.

A play about people telling stories about telling stories. The Antipodes is the second production in Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Baker's Signature residency.

