Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2016-17 awards season.
After the ceremony is when the real fun started though, as many of the evening's celebrity guests headed to DKC/O&M's annual post-show party at the Carlyle Hotel. BroadwayWorld was there for the special celebration and you can check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia
Taylor Trensch and Gavin Creel
Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein and Gavin Creel
Elaine Paige and Richard Ridge
Jim Caruso and Lilias White
Billy Stritch and Darren Criss
Darren Criss
Michael Fatica and Justin Bowen
Michael Strassheim and Denis Jones
Anna Villafane
Tony Marion and Casey Cott
Ryan Worsing