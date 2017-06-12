2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!

Jun. 12, 2017  

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2016-17 awards season.

After the ceremony is when the real fun started though, as many of the evening's celebrity guests headed to DKC/O&M's annual post-show party at the Carlyle Hotel. BroadwayWorld was there for the special celebration and you can check out photos below!

Click here for the full list of winners!

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia

Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Taylor Trensch and Gavin Creel

Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein and Gavin Creel Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Elaine Paige and Richard Ridge Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Jim Caruso and Lilias White Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Billy Stritch and Darren Criss Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Darren Criss Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Michael Fatica and Justin Bowen Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Michael Strassheim and Denis Jones Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Anna Villafane Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Tony Marion and Casey Cott Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
Ryan Worsing


Related Articles

From This Author Kevin Thomas Garcia

Kevin Thomas Garcia Kevin is a New York based photographer specializing in Headshots, Production Stills, Live Performance, Concerts and Events. His studio is located in Hell's Kitchen, right (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Keeps the Party Going at the Carlyle with DKC/O&M!
  • Photo Coverage: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates a Winning Night at The Empire Hotel!
  • Photo Coverage: Best Musical Nominees COME FROM AWAY and GREAT COMET Celebrate Tony Night!
  • Photo Coverage: Golden Ticket Holders Win Entry to the CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Opening Night Party!
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Buried Under Winter Storm Stella
  • Photo Coverage: Meet The Cast and Creative Team of SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com