Photo Coverage: Backstage with Christina Bianco, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Josh Young and More at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Tony Award nominees Emily Skinner (Side Show, Billy Elliot) and Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Drama Desk Award nominees Christina Bianco and Farah Alvin, Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Maxine Linehan, Jeremy Benton and the Broadway by the Year Chorus appeared at Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series last night, May 22, for "The Broadway Musicals of 1997-2007," which highlighted the music of Stephen Schwartz, Jason Robert Brown, Adam Guettel, Elton John & Tim Rice, Stephen Sondheim, Frank Wildhorn and more. BroadwayWorld has photos from backstage below!
The Town Hall is among New York City's most historic venues. Built in 1921 by a group of suffragettes, The Town Hall began as a lecture hall and public debate forum and grew to be a national landmark institution for arts, culture and education. Over the decades, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, Billie Holiday, Igor Stravinsky, Marian Anderson, Bob Dylan and MiLes Davis have graced the stage. It was home to the legendary radio program, America's Town Meeting of the Air, dozens of historic albums and recordings, and American debuts of musical legends.
Today, the Hall boasts the very best in music performances, spoken word, comedy and dance, including speaking engagements with residents and senators, live broadcasts of Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and a number of new and critically acclaimed music series.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Jeremy Benton and Danette Holden
Emily Iaquinta, Pedro Coppeti and Jeanine Bruen
Jacob Pressley, Emily Iaquinta, Pedro Coppeti, Jeanine Bruen and Emma Camp
Pedro Coppeti and Brian Charles Rooney
Bobby White, Gaby Cook. Danette Holden, Danny Gardner and Jeremy Benton
Danny Gardner
Josh Young
Danny Gardner and Jeremy Benton
Jeanine Bruen and Emily Iaquinta
Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Farah Alvin and Christina Bianco
Maxine Linehan, Danette Holden, Gaby Cook, Christina Bianco, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Farah Alvin, Jeanine Bruen, Emma Camp and Emily Iaquinta
Jeanine Bruen, Scott Siegel and Emily Iaquinta
Scott Siegel and Pedro Coppeti
Bobby White, Jacob Pressley, Jeremy Benton, Scott Siegel, Danny Gardner, Brian Charles Rooney and Pedro Coppeti
Christina Bianco and Pedro Coppeti
