Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM

Jan. 24, 2017  

Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere play Tell Hector I Miss Him by Paola Lázaro, directed by David Mendizábal, will play through February 19 at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street), where it just opened last night.

Tell Hector I Miss Him features Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), Sean Carvajal (Water by the Spoonful), Alexander Flores (The Maze Runner), Yadira Guevara-Prip ("Mad Dogs"), Juan Carlos Hernández (Wait Until Dark), Selenis Leyva ("Orange is the New Black"), Talene Monahon (Alligator), Flaco Navaja ("Blue Bloods"), Dascha Polanco ("Orange is the New Black"), Lisa Ramirez (To the Bone), Luis Vega ("Heirloom"), and Analisa Velez (The Inheritance).

You're in Puerto Rico. Old San Juan. You're a tourist, you walk down the stairs of this beautiful old fort built by the Spaniards. When you reach the bottom, you realize you're in a hole. Welcome to the basement that lies under the tourism and behind the fort walls. You spend some days there, you don't want to leave. Oh no, you're addicted. Tell Hector I Miss Him unmasks a community built on the law of respect that keeps getting washed away but refuses to drown.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Lea DeLaria

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Juan Carlos Hernandez

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Juan Carlos Hernandez

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Raul Castillo

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Raul Castillo

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Flaco Navaja, Luis Vega

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Flaco Navaja, Luis Vega

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Arjun Gupta

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Arjun Gupta

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
David Mendizabal, Arjun Gupta

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Paola Lazaro, David Mendizabal

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Paola Lazaro, David Mendizabal

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Talene Monahon

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Talene Monahon

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Jesse Mandapat

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Dascha Polanco

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Dascha Polanco

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Selenis Leyva

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Selenis Leyva

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Sean Carvajal, Victor Almanzar

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Sean Carvajal, Victor Almanzar

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Lisa Ramirez, Sean Carvajal, Victor Almanzar, Alexander Flores

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Lisa Ramirez, Alexander Flores

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
The cast of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Talene Monahon, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Lisa Ramirez, Analisa Velez

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Analisa Velez

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Analisa Velez

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Yadira Guevara-Prip

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Yadira Guevara-Prip

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Lisa Ramirez

Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
Lisa Ramirez


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of TELL HECTOR I MISS HIM
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway's GREAT COMET Celebrates Book Release at Barnes and Noble
  • Photo Coverage: It Was One Fine Day! BEAUTIFUL Celebrates 3 Years on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: A Cappella Group Vocalosity Visits IN TRANSIT on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Transport Group's PICNIC & COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA
  • Photo Coverage: The Public Theater Celebrates Launch of 13th Annual UNDER THE RADAR