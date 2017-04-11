Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie to Make Broadway Debut in KINKY BOOTS

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie will make his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, beginning Friday, May 26 through August 6, 2017. Urie succeeds Killian Donnelly in the hit musical, which just celebrated its 4-year anniversary on Broadway. He joins a cast that includes J. Harrison Ghee as 'Lola,' and Taylor Louderman as 'Lauren.'

"I'm thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company," Urie said. "I'm a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast."



Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, a North American First National Tour in its third year, a London production in its second year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical), an Australian production that opened in October 2016 and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes J. Harrison Ghee (as Lola), Killian Donnelly (as Charlie Price), Taylor Louderman (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Shannon O'Boyle, Marcus Neville, Sean Patrick Doyle, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Fred Odgaard, Kyle Post, Eric LaJuan Summers, Hernando Umana, Adinah Alexander, EuGene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Damien Brett, Devin Trey Campbell, Christopher Convery, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Christy Faber, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jake Katzman, Jeff Kuhr, Ross Lekites, Eric Leviton, Ellyn Marie Marsh, John Jeffrey Martin, Michael Milkanin, Nathan Peck, Jennifer Perry, and Stephen Tewksbury.

The design team for Kinky Boots includes Tony Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company, Justin Huff, CSA (Casting), Brian Usifer (Musical Direction), with Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Tickets for Kinky Boots ($55 - $152) are available for purchase in person at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre box office (Monday - Saturday, 10am - 8pm; Sunday, 12pm - 6 pm), online at www.ticketmaster.com.

The performance schedule for Kinky Boots is as follows: Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday at 2pm and 8pm, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm (see KinkyBootsTheMusical.com for variations). There is a general ticket lottery each day; lottery entries will be accepted online (lottery.kinkybootsthemusical.com) beginning at the curtain time of the previous performance up to 3.5 hours prior to curtain of the desired performance, and names will be chosen at random, for a limited number of $37 tickets. See KinkyBootsTheMusical.com for details and restrictions.

Kinky Boots is produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, BrIan Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp, and Jujamcyn Theaters.

Related Articles