PBS to Present Tony-Nominated FALSETTOS This October

PBS previously announced that it would present the recent Broadway revival of FALSETTOS sometime this fall. Today, the network revealed that the broadcast will air this October as part of its LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER series. An exact air date will be announced.



Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, FALSETTOS is a hilarious and poignant look at middle-class family dynamics revolving around the life of a gay man, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. With its razor-sharp portrait of a "modern family" in the making, this timely musical manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Lincoln Center Theater's production starred Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony nominations for their respective performances.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

