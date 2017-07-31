Off-Broadway's THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast to Reunite for Concert, Album Signing

The original cast members of the Off-Broadway hit, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will reunite for a one-night-only special event concert and album signing on Monday, August 28 at 7pm at The Green Room 42, hosted by composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki.

In celebration of the recent cast album release, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Cast Album chart, this one-night-only event will feature never before heard cut songs from the musical.

The cast recording features the original Off-Broadway cast including Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, Carrie Compere (Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Sally, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Nat'l tour: Legally Blonde: The Musical) and Clarisse, Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit) as Brunner, James Hayden Rodriguez (National Tour: Spring Awakening) as Luke, George Salazar (Broadway: Godspell. Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening) as Grover, and Kristin Stokes (NY: Fly by Night, Regional: Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Annabeth.

The cast recording is currently available at BroadwayRecords.com and at all major music retailers. The album is produced by Michael Croiter and Rob Rokicki, Executive Produced by Grammy Award winner Van Dean and released by Broadway Records. Off-Broadway, The Lightning Thief was produced by Theatreworks NYC in arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The concert is produced by Yael Silver on behalf of Broadway Records. Silver's previous credits include "Queer Composers for Orlando," "Bobby Cronin and Friends," "Kate Rockwell - Back To My Roots," and she has served as a Co-Producer on Artists for the Arts "With A Little Help From My Friends." Stephen Brackett directs the concert with Wiley Deweese as Musical Director.

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world.

The creative team includes book writer Joe Tracz (Netflix "Series of Unfortunate Events"), composer/ lyricist Rob Rokicki (Strange Tails), director Stephen Brackett (Buyer and Cellar), choreographer Patrick McCollum (The Band's Visit) musical director Wiley Deweese (The Wildness), orchestrators Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki and fight director Rod Kinter (More Than All the World).

The Lightning Thief Musical began performances on March 23 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) and opened on Tuesday, April 4, playing its final performance on May 6, 2017.

THEATREWORKS NYC (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Managing Director) is the New York City producing arm of Theatreworks USA, America's foremost professional not-for-profit theatre dedicated to producing new work for young and family audiences. Since 1961, Theatreworks USA has developed more than 130 entertaining and thought-provoking original plays and musicals, and presented them to over 98 million people in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, Theatreworks USA has a distinguished history of launching the professional careers of thousands of successful actors, writers, directors and designers. Honors for excellence include recognition from the Drama Desk Awards, Lucille Lortel Awards, the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award, and the Medal of Honor from the Actors Fund of America. Learn more about Theatreworks USA at www.twusa.org.

BROADWAY RECORDS (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and the Grammy andTony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), Anastasia, Groundhog Day andAllegiance among others. Other releases include Disaster!, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde,Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Carmen Cusack, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 72k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. A special charitable CD/DVD recording, From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Orlando, was released in December.

