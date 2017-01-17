New Musical Comedy Web Series RACHEL UNRAVELED to Feature Jon Rua and More

Actor-writer duo Rachel Ravel and Austin Spero will premiere the pilot episode of their musical comedy web series, RACHEL UNRAVELED, at the Allouche Gallery in the Meatpacking District.

A satire of the young-actress-moves-to-NYC trope, RACHEL UNRAVELED centers on the real-life Ravel's outlandish alter ego, a self-proclaimed star/dog whisperer with a lot of heart and no talent, as she strives to make it big in the Big Apple. Spero plays her 15-year-old arch nemesis; in the pilot, the two compete for their big breaks in an anti-bullying PSA.

Although 20-year-olds Ravel and Spero may be new to the world of creating web content, the show boasts an experienced roster of Broadway veterans and Hollywood personalities. Jon Rua, best known for his role in Broadway-sensation "Hamilton", plays the role of Gus, a homeless man and Rachel's go-to confidante. William Youmans (Birdman, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Original Broadway Cast of "Wicked") plays Rachel's dad, a respected therapist and pugapoo enthusiast. Maria-Christina Oliveras (Original Broadway Cast of "Amélie") finds a match in Rachel as Jaclyn, a struggling casting director. Olivia Caridi, fresh off participating in Season 20 of ABC's "The Bachelor," rounds out the cast as Rachel's best friend, Marie Claire. Their characters work together to create a quirkier and less romanticized view of New York City than audiences have seen before.

"We were frustrated by regurgitated plot lines about young actresses winning Tonys the second they stepped off the bus at Penn Station, and we knew we weren't alone," says Ravel. "RACHEL UNRAVELED sets itself apart from 'Glee', 'Smash', and countless other shows set in a fantasyland of showbiz by finding humor in the harsh everyday realities of trying to make it big."

Ravel and Spero launched their idea into action and crowdfunded production of the pilot through a successful Kickstarter campaign last August. RACHEL UNRAVELED gained traction after being featured as IndieWire's Project of the Month.

"Producing our own web series feels like something that could have happened to us 10 years down the line, but we're making it happen now, which is really exciting," says Spero. "We owe it to people like Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer of 'Broad City' for motivating us to create something we're passionate about without waiting for opportunities to happen."

Together, Ravel and Spero plan to produce five more episodes to complete a first season spanning Rachel's musical misadventures in babysitting, online food delivery, and, of course, Hamilton. Following the premiere, the RACHEL UNRAVELED pilot will be made available for screening on the show's website.

The Allouche Gallery is located at 82 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014. Doors open at 6:00pm for a 7:30pm screening.

RACHEL UNRAVELED, a Hit the Lights production, was created and produced by Rachel Ravel and Austin Spero. Written by Billy Recce, Rachel Ravel, and Austin Spero. Original music by Billy Recce. Directed by Isaac Himmelman and Ryan Harrington. Starring Rachel Ravel, Austin Spero, Olivia Caridi, Jon Rua, William Youmans, and Maria-Christina Oliveras. For more information and to view a trailer, visit rachelunraveled.com.

