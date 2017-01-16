Motion Picture Soundtrack to LA LA LAND Soars to No. 2 on Billboard Chart

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Following its win for Best Score at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, Billboard reports that the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to LA LA LAND has soared from No. 15 to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 42,000 units. The sales mark an 83% increase from the prior week.

The majority of the units purchased were from traditional album sales. It was also the top-selling album of the week, climbing to No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. Disney's MOANA, featuring original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, saw a slight decrease in sales, slipping from the No. 2 to No. 3 slot with 39,000 units.

The original Motion Picture Soundtrack to LA LA LAND includes the duet "City of Stars", featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by DEAR EVAN HANSEN composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The trio also picked up a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. (Listen to the song below!)



Written and directed by Academy Award nominee DAMIEN Chazelle, the film stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence. La La Land was the recipient of the People's Choice Award at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival.



LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Listen to "City of Stars" below:



Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

