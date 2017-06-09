Laura Benanti to Bring TALES FROM SOPRANO ISLE to Provincetown, Palm Springs and More

Laura Benanti has announced her fall/winter 2017 tour dates for her solo show "Tales from Soprano Isle," including stops in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Palm Springs and Ohio.

The show will feature songs from Laura's career, including SHE LOVES ME, along with humorous anecdotes and experiences that she has encountered on and off the stage and screen.

Scroll down for details and click here for tickets!

Provicetown - Arthouse with Seth Rudetsky

Sunday, September 3, 2017

6:30pm & 7:30pm

Provincetown Town Hall

Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

New Jersey - South Orange Performing Arts Center

Friday, November 3, 2017

8:00pm & 9:30pm

South Orange Performing Arts Center

Palm Springs, CA - Opening Night Benefit Gala

Saturday, November 18, 2017

6:00pm & 7:30pm

Palm Springs Art Museum

Cincinnati, OH - Holiday Pops

Featuring Denzal Sinclaire

Friday, December 8, 2017

8:00pm & 9:30pm

Saturday, December 9, 2017

2:00pm, 3:30pm, 8:00pm & 9:30pm

Sunday, December 10, 2017

2:00pm & 3:30pm

Taft Theatre

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti just completed her 2016 Tony nominated role as Amalia Balash in the hit Broadway Musical, She Loves Me. Laura also received Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Award nominations for this role. On television, she can be seen playing the role of Alura Zor-El in the CW action drama "Supergirl."

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's The Sound of Music LIVE, Benanti is a highly celebrated, five time Tony Award-nominated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. She received a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award momination for her starring role in the Broadway production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Lincoln Center, where she also starred in the Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play. Benanti earned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award for her revelatory portrayal of Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone and directed by Arthur Laurents. Her other Broadway roles include The Wedding Singer, Nine starring Antonio Banderas, her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance of Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods and her sultry Tony nominated turn in Swing! Benanti made her Broadway debut as Maria in The Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain.

Related Articles