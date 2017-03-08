Ladies of HAMILTON Celebrate International Women's Day by Dedicating Their Performance to Charity

In honor of today's International Women's Day, the ladies of smash hit Hamilton have announced via a Facebook video that they will donate their salaries from tonight's performance to Dress for Success.

Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 145 cities in 23 countries and has helped more than 925,000 women work towards self-sufficiency.

Watch the ladies work as they declare their support of women everywhere:

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

