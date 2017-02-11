LA LA LAND Director Addresses Swirling Rumor of a Broadway Adaptation

Pete Hammond led an interview with LA LA LAND Director Damien Chazelle at the recent Santa Barbara Film Festival and reports to Deadline an interesting outcome of the conversation. Hammond took on the question of whether LA LA LAND may have a future on Broadway, and Chazelle gave an interesting answer.

"I know people have mentioned it. I'm not closed to the idea," Chazelle stated. "I will say though that part of the intention of this movie was to try to make something that had to be on the screen, to make a true screen musical in the fullest sense of that term, not an adaptation, not something that was kind of cross-media, but something that was made and written and intended and composed and sung and danced for the screen. So it's not to say it couldn't work on the stage, but it would have to be completely re-conceived and I don't know if I'm even the person for that job."

LA LA LAND is generating a great deal of Oscar buzz, especially after a sweep of the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and great successes both locally and abroad. Oscar voting begins Monday with a deadline of February 21st.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle, the film stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence. La La Land was the recipient of the People's Choice Award at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival.

LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Read Pete Hammond's Deadline article here.

