Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb to Headline World Premiere Stage Adaptation of FAMILY TIES in Dayton

The Human Race Theatre Company (HRTC) announces the cast and creative team for its 30th anniversary season closer, the world premiere comedy Family Ties, written by Daniel Goldstein (The Song of Songs, Unknown Soldier and Row), based on the classic television series, directed by HRTC President & Artistic Director Kevin Moore and produced by special arrangement by Araca Media & Entertainment.

The preview performance of Family Ties is Thursday, June 1. Opening night is Friday, June 2, and the production runs through June 25 at HRTC's home at downtown Dayton's Loft Theatre.

The six-member cast features Jim Stanek (Fun Home, Lestat, The Rivals on Broadway) as "Alex," Eve Plumb (TV's The Brady Bunch, Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway and Fudge, Unbroken Circle Off-Broadway) as "Elyse" and Lawrence Redmond (Intelligence at Arena Stage, A Prayer for Owen Meany at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Elmer Gantry at Signature Theatre) as "Steven." Thea Brooks (Dirty Dancing 1st national tour, I Love Lucy, Live on Stage national tour) plays "Mallory," Sara Mackie (Hands on a Hardbody and Other Desert Cities at Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, Green Gables for HRTC) is the youngest daughter, "Jennifer." Maggie Lou Rader (Heavier Than... at Know Theatre Cincinnati, Emma and Little Women at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company) rounds out the ensemble as Alex's love interest, "Ellen."

The creative team includes Tamara L. Honesty (Other Desert Cities, Becky's New Car and Lombardi at HRTC), scenic design; Janet G. Powell (Sweeney Todd, The Full Monty and the world premiere of Family Shots at HRTC), costume design; Human Race Resident Artist John Rensel (The Glass Menagerie, Crowns and Next to Normal for HRTC), lighting design; Human Race Resident Artist Jay Brunner (the world premiere of 26 Pebbles, The Glass Menagerie and Hail Mary! at HRTC) sound design; and Lexi Muller, production stage manager.

Family Ties reunites audiences with one of the most beloved television families of the 1980s. Twenty years have passed and Alex P. Keaton, now running for Congress, returns to his parents' Columbus home with his sisters, Mallory and Jennifer, who are parents of their own. Gathered together once again, they relive some of the most important moments from their childhood-the growing pains, heartbreaks and reconciliations-with fondness and appreciation for simpler times that defined a generation.

The Human Race Theatre Company's production of Family Ties is under license by CBS Consumer Products and sponsored by the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts, Marion's Piazza, Beth and Alan Schaeffer and The George B. Quatman Foundation - Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

Tickets for the preview performance of Family Ties on June 1 start at $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $17.50 for students. For all performances June 2 - 25, single ticket prices start at $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $20 for students. Prices vary depending on the day of the week and seating location. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. The Human Race is offering a pair of discount ticket opportunities during the run of the show. A limited number of $12 and $25 side-area seats are available in advance for all performances. The Sunday, June 4 7:00 p.m. performance is "Sawbuck Sunday," when any available seat can be purchased in person for just $10 at the Loft Theatre box office two hours prior to the show. Discounts are subject to availability and some restrictions apply.

All performances are at The Human Race's home in the Metropolitan Art Center's Loft Theatre, located at 126 North Main Street in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Show times for Family Ties are 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Performances on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings begin at 7:00 p.m., and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday matinees.

Tickets and performance information for Family Ties are available at www.humanracetheatre.org or by calling Ticket Center Stage at (937) 228-3630, and at the Schuster Center box office.

Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Human Race Theatre Company was founded in 1986 and moved into the Metropolitan Arts Center in 1991, taking up residence at the 212-seat Loft Theatre. In addition to the Eichelberger Loft Season, The Human Race produces new works development and special event programming. Under the direction of President and Artistic Director Kevin Moore, the company also maintains education and outreach programs for children, teens and adults, as well as artist residencies in area schools, an In-School Tour, and a summer youth program. Human Race organizational support is provided by Culture Works, the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District, the Shubert Foundation, the Erma R. Catterton Trust Fund, the Jesse & Caryl Philips Foundation, the Virginia W. Kettering Foundation and the Ohio Arts Council, which helped fund this organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The 2016-2017 Sustainability Sponsors are the ELM Foundation, Anne F. Johnson, Steve and Lou Mason, and Morris Home Furnishings. The 2016-2017 Loft season sponsor is the Jack W. and Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation of the Dayton Foundation, with additional support from Premier Health.

Related Articles