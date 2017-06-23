Is HAVANA MUSIC HALL One Step Closer to Broadway?

The New York Post has reported that Havana Music Hall may be one step closer to being Broadway bound.

The musical centers around the lives of Cuban musicians Rolando and Ramona Calderon and life in Cuba from 1958 to present. Just as the band is about to get it's big break, the Revolution tears the only world they have ever known apart.

Havana Music Hall is set for a workshop to go up next week in Los Angeles at Odyssey Theatre. Directed by On Your Feet! co-choreographer Maria Torres and script and score by Richard Kagan, Carmen Pelaez and Jose "Perico" Hernandez, the show is reported to have decent funding, which could bring it to the Great White Way very soon.

To learn more about Havana Music Hall, visit www.havanamusichall.com.

