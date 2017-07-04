INDECENT, WAITRESS Among Qualifying Parity Productions for July!

Theatre Production Company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for June - their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams include a minimum of 50% women and transgender artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to hiring a minimum of 50% women and transgender playwrights, directors, and designers on each show they produce. In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to other shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory.

"We've become a unique and unprecedented resource for free promotional support for shows that meet the 50% hiring standard in the New York theatre community and we are so very glad to help spread the word at this time of diminishing theatre coverage," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/how-to-qualify.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or the individual show website.

July's Qualifying Productions are:

15 Villainous Fools

07/07/17 - -8/19/17

The PIT Loft

https://www.15villainousfools.com

Expecting Isabel

06/10/17 - 07/08/17

The Barrow Group

TBG Theatre

https://www.barrowgroup.org/expecting-isabel

Indecent

04/04/17 - 08/06/17 (extended)

Vineyard Theatre

Cort Theatre

http://indecentbroadway.com/

Julius Caesar

06/21/17 - 07/08/17

Access Theater

https://www.caesarbeware.com/tickets

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic

10/13/16 - 07/02/17 (extended)

The Elektra Theatre

07/08/17 - 01/14/18 (extended & moved)

New World Stages

http://www.puffstheplay.com/#tickets

The Suitcase Under the Bed

07/21/17 - 09/26/17

MNT Theater Company

The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row

http://minttheater.org/production/the-suitcase-under-the-bed/

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 12/31/17 (extended again)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - TBA

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

To be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory, each show must meet three criteria: 50% of the playwrights, directors, and designers working on the production must be women or transgender artists; shows must be full productions (design elements included) that run for at least two calendar weeks in a New York City venue; and there must be a minimum of six performances over the course of the two week period.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is one of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights, The Women and Transgender Artists Database and The Parity Store - a digital storefront that offers works of art, exclusive products, and professional services - many at a discount -to the industry and audiences. One out of every $10 the company makes from The Parity Store funds The Annual Parity Commission for Women and Transgender Playwrights.

Related Articles