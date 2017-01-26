Get Romantic with SIGNIFICANT OTHER's Valentine's Day Offer, Photo Booth

Producers of the new Broadway play Significant Other have announced that on Wednesday, February 1st, from 10am-8pm customers will be able to celebrate their Valentine with a one-day-only box office offer of two tickets for $50 for select performances in February.

The promotion of two tickets for $50 will only be available to purchase in-person at the Booth Theatre box office (222 West 45th Street) for the following performances: Tuesday February 14 at 8pm, Wednesday February 15 at 8pm, Thursday February 16 at 8pm, Tuesday February 21 at 8pm, Wednesday February 22 at 2:30pm & 8pm, Thursday February 23 at 8pm, and Tuesday February 28 at 8pm.

(This will be an in-person only offer and is limited to 2 tickets per order. Tickets are subject to availability. All sales final; no refund or exchanges. Seating restrictions may apply.)

In addition, ticket buyers who bring their Significant Other(s) (friends, coworkers, dog walker, hairdresser, crush, etc.) to the box office event and use the Booth Theatre's interactive Road Ready Photo Booth to post, tweet, and/or share their love for the Significant Other(s) in their life, are automatically entered to win an exclusive meet and greet with the cast backstage when they attend the show.

Significant Other will begin previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14th, and officially open Thursday, March 2nd.

Broadway debut of playwright Joshua Harmon will be complemented by the Broadway debut of director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. cast includes: Gideon Glick, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie.

The creative team includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812, Amélie), scenic design by Mark Wendland (Tony Award nominee, Merchant of Venice, Next to Normal), costume design by Kaye Voyce ( Real Thing, Realistic Joneses), lighting design byJaphy Weideman (Tony Award nominee, Visit, Airline Highway, Of Mice and Men) and sound design by Daniel Kluger ( Common Pursuit).

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding " one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their Significant Others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.

Significant Other began at Roundabout atre Company following the professional debut and world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews at Roundabout Underground's Black Box in fall 2012. Bad Jews was the first play to transfer to the Roundabout's Laura Pels atre and became the third most produced licensed play last season. Significant Other becomes Roundabout's second new play to transfer to Broadway following the success of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, Humans.

Significant Other is presented on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Ronald Frankel, Spencer Ross, Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Patty Baker, CandyWendyJamiePaula Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, Caiola Productions, Adam S. Gordon, In Fine Company, Cody Lassen, Aaron Priest, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Will Trice, Shubert Organization and Roundabout Theatre Company.

