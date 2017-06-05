Exclusive Podcast: Joel B. New Welcomes Designer, Director, Performer, and Bon Vivant, Robbie Rozelle

In Episode 509 of the Something New podcast, award-winning songwriter Joel B. New sat down with Robbie Rozelle, a writer, director, producer, designer, and performing making his solo show debut this coming Friday, June 9th at Feinstein's/54 Below.

After creating hit shows for Jessica Vosk, Melissa Errico, Kate Baldwin and Nikka Graff Lanzarone, writer/director Robbie Rozelle turns the tables on himself with his debut solo show, "Songs From My Locker". Wandering his high school hallways, Robbie would often find himself shoved in a locker for singing from THE RINK too loudly.

With his signature wit and style, Robbie grabs the tiger by the tail in a hilarious romp through the songs that got him through a blistering high school experience, a treasure trove of songs ranging from Kander & Ebb to CARRIE. Featuring special guests and a fantastic band, "Songs From Inside My Locker" is the balm to the chaos of these crazy times. Musical Direction & Arrangements by Josh D. Smith.

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and the New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.

