Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' with FOREVER PLAID's Jason Graae

Put on your plaid jacket because original FOREVER PLAID cast member, Jason Graae, is sitting down with Rob and Kevin to talk about his career in theatre, cabaret, and the land of voice over. Jason's numerous credits include over 45 recordings, the original casts of DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?, STARDUST, AND A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, and, a personal favorite, the voice of the Lucky Charms leprechaun!

Jason pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he has conquered the world of cabaret, what was the inspiration behind his racy album cover, and why Los Angeles actually does have a thriving theatre community and how Angelino artists can make it even stronger!

Also, Jason shines the spotlight on Faith Prince, Charles Strouse, and Jerry Herman!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

