Equity President Kate Shindle Raises Her Voice in Support of NEA- 'It's a Part of Who We Are'

Following news this morning from Washington, Kate Shindle, President of the Actors' Equity Association representing 50,000 stage actors and stage managers across the nation, raised her voice against cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts at a National Press Club Newsmaker.

Shindle argued:

"Mr. President, you were the brains behind 'The Art of the Deal.' When deals crossed your desk, the guaranteed matching funds for every dollar you invested, you signed them. And in that book you wrote extensively about leverage. Estimates reveal that each dollar in NEA seed money can be leveraged to result in $9 in public and private money to support the arts in America. The NEA is an exceptional example of a relatively small portion of the federal budget paying huge dividends for arts institutions and jobs.

You also wrote, 'I like thinking big, I always have. To me it's very simple. If you're going to be thinking anyway, you might as well think big.' I ask that you think big about the value, both in terms of culture and in terms of dollars and jobs, that the arts provide across this great country. The NEA is a part of who we are and what connects us as a nation. Let's keep the momentum we have by expanding, not cutting, support for American artists."