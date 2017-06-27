Contest: Enter To Win A Signed FALSETTOS Broadway Poster

Click Here for More Articles on FALSETTOS

Ahead of its theatrical release, BroadwayWorld is giving YOU a chance to take a home a poster signed by the Broadway cast of FALSETTOS! Enter the contest below for your chance to win one of three posters!

The contest is open until 11:59 PM EST Friday, June 30th, 2017.

The 2016 FALSETTOS revival was directed by James Lapine. The production had choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, conducting Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.

