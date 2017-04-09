Congressional Support for NEA Grows, Eleven House Republicans Now Signed on for Increase

The National Endowment for the Arts has been in trouble since day one of the Trump administration, and the arts community has been extremely vocal in urging its retainment. Congressional support is growing, and according to The New York Times, a letter urging an increase in NEA funding now has over 150 signatures including 11 House Republicans.

The letter calls for in increase from $148 million annually to $155 million annually. The letter was sent to Ken Calvert, R-CA, who is the chairman of the House subcommittee, and Betty McCollum, D-MN, the ranking Democrat on the committee.

Democratic representative from New York Louise Slaughter, who is also the co-chair of the Congressional Arts Caucus said, "This bipartisan effort is really important because the president's proposed cuts to federal arts funding would be absolutely devastating. I'm proud to have more Republicans join us in this effort than we've ever had in recent years. This is a signal loud and clear to the White House that Republicans and Democrats agree these budget cuts would be penny-wise and pound-foolish."

