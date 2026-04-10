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Original and Current RAGTIME Stars Will Take Part in Talkback on the Black Experience

Following the performance on Tuesday, April 14, Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell will join the revival's stars for the conversation.

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Original and Current RAGTIME Stars Will Take Part in Talkback on the Black Experience Image

Ragtime will host a special post-show panel, titled “The Black Experience in Ragtime” next week. Following the performance on Tuesday, April 14, producer Lamar Richardson will moderate the conversation.

In attendance will be original Ragtime stars Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, joined by members of the current LCT Ragtime cast, including Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis, John Clay III, and Allison Blackwell.

Audience members at the performance are invited to stay for the discussion.

About Ragtime

Ragtime stars Joshua HenryCaissie LevyBrandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi RossJulie BenkoAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington, and Ellie May SennettShaina Taub, who originated the role of ‘Emma Goldman,’ will return to the production on March 31, 2026.

They are currently joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJake PedersenJohn RapsonMatthew ScottDeandre SevonKeenan D. WashingtonJacob Keith WatsonAlan Wiggins, and Keenan Williams.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic. 

The creative team for Ragtime includes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David Korins (scenic design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré & Donald Holder (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design), Tom Watson (hair & wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey OfficeCraig Burns, CSA (casting). Music Director James Moore leads a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by Mr. Brohn, and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty. Tim Semon is the production stage manager. 

Ragtime is the adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.







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