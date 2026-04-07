Dylan Mulvaney to Depart SIX THE MUSICAL on Broadway in May

Dylan Mulvaney has announced that she will depart Six the Musical in May. The social media sensation will play her final performance as Anne Boleyn on May 31. Mulvaney joined the production on February 16 alongside Abigail Barlow, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, Olivia Donalson, and Jasmine Forsberg.

She took to Instagram to announce her departure, along with clarifying that she will not be performing in the musical from May 6 through May 10.

About Six the Musical

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by The TRC Company / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 173 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway’s Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and Six the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.

The National Tour of Six is currently playing cities throughout the US. Six is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland, and in cities throughout Europe.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski