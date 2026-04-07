Video: Watch Isa Briones Sing 'Who's Sorry Now' From JUST IN TIME on Broadway





Broadway's Just in Time has released a first look at Isa Briones singing Connie Francis' "Who's Sorry Now" as it is heard in the show. The Pitt star recently took over as Francis in the Broadway production, alongside Matthew Morrison as 'Bobby Darin' and Debbie Gravitte as 'Polly.'

Briones succeeds Sarah Hyland in the production, who replaced the Tony-nominated Gracie Lawrence. She has been seen on Broadway in Hadestown and in the national tour of Hadestown.

Morrison currently plays a strictly limited 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin through Sunday, April 19, 2026; and two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan begins performance as Bobby Darin beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”